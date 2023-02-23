Provocative exhibition touches down in Kelowna for its only stop in Western Canada.

Photo: Contributed

A unique exhibition has made its only Western Canada stop at the Kelowna Art Gallery.



The Shape of Obus presents artist Shannon Bool's artworks that utilize textiles, sculptures, painting, collage, and photography.

The exhibition has been presented at the Centre culturel Canadien in Paris, France, Braunschweig, Germany, and at public art galleries in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes.

The exhibition is organized by the Musée d’art de Joliette in Quebec and curated by Anne-Marie St-Jean Aubre.

“In The Shape of Obus, Shannon Bool examines architectural designs by Le Corbusier while approaching Modernism through a feminist perspective,” says exhibition curator Anne-Marie St-Jean Aubre.

“Instead of examining the exterior forms of buildings, Bool redirects focus to the interior, confronting misogynistic debates towards craft as a legitimate form of art.”



The exhibition features large-scale tapestries, paintings with embroidery on hand-dyed silk, and a series of photographs.

Visitors will also see sculptures inspired by Modern furniture and a mural imagined by Bool that was realized by local artist Dylan Ranney.



“We are thrilled to present this exhibition to Okanagan audiences,” says Christine May, Curator at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

“The Shape of Obus asks viewers to consider the aesthetic influences and forces that are usually repressed or left out of historical narratives — most often involving women. This exhibition will challenge visitors on many levels, and we’re excited to see how visitors respond to the work and presented themes.”



The Shape of Obus runs from February 25 to June 18, 2023.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street, in downtown Kelowna, B.C.