Central Okanagan public schools to ensure equitable access to washrooms

Some students are ‘holding it’ until they go home, others are leaving school property to use a washroom somewhere more private.

Those were some of the anecdotes shared by trustees as School District 23 board of education voted in favour of a policy on equitable access to washrooms.

“This was in reference in particular to single user washrooms that are available in, well, should be available in schools. So these are washrooms that have a single washroom with a locked door," explained trustee Wayne Broughton.

He presented the resolution that reads, “The Board of Education direct the Superintendent of Schools/CEO to ensure all schools provide equitable access to washrooms for all students and staff while respecting their privacy and dignity.”

During one of the two public question periods, a woman asked where the outside input for the motion originated.

Broughton said it came from parent and student groups, including the District Student Council. It also received support from staff. He pointed out that for a lot of students and staff, privacy when using washroom facilities is critical for many reasons, including medical conditions, religious or cultural practices, anxiety when using public washrooms.

“If they are not comfortable or do not feel safe using either gendered washrooms or group washrooms if they don’t feel comfortable doing that. This would include gender diverse students and also those who are not,” said Broughton.

Trustee Amy Geistlinger said she has heard from students who have abstained from going to the bathroom all day because they feel uncomfortable and would rather wait until they get home.

“When I read this motion, it sounds to me like we’re asking the superintendent to ensure that the principals of our schools are educated and equipped in responding to washrooms-related requests with compassion and sensitivity. And we’re confirming that this operational task is being handled respectfully and hence your updating of the word dignity. So I’m supportive of that.”

Deputy superintendent Terry Beaudry confirmed that superintendent Kevin Kaardal would provide a report to the board on how the policy will be implemented.

“We’ve already had discussions at the senior staff level, and we’re definitely prepared to move forward if the trustees vote in favour,” she said.

The motion passed with unanimous support.