Candlelight vigil in Kelowna to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Photo: Madison Erhardt Dozens of people gathered at a rally in support of Ukraine held in Kelowna on Feb. 27, 2022, three days after the Russian offensive began.

It has been a long year for Denys Storozhuk.

The man who helped found Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is marking the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of his homeland with a candlelight vigil on Friday.

He stepped up not long after the war broke out, and with the help of dozens of volunteers and other organizations has brought nearly 1,000 displaced Ukrainians to the Okanagan.

He has also organized rallies, gathered supplies and established lines of communication to groups within Ukraine working to help civilians and those on the front line of the conflict.

“Most of my time is spent on these activities,” says Storozhuk. “But I know that it won’t be for a long time. This war will end, hopefully sooner than later. Then I can go back to my normal life.

“But if I don’t do it all now then I will definitely regret it for the rest of my life that I didn’t expend all my efforts in this time.”

Denys says one of the biggest challenges in recent months has been to keep the plight of the Ukrainian people in the minds of those in the Okanagan. Volunteer numbers have dropped as some people move on to other causes. Still, he says there is a core of devoted volunteers who do their best to provide services to the growing number of new arrivals.

As for those displaced Ukrainians, Storozhuk says it has been hard for many to decide where they go from here.

“I know people who came with ideas that they would just stay here for a few months, until it's all over. And it’s not over. So, they continue to settle, get the kids to school, find a job, learn English.

“Even after the war is over, how long will economic recovery take? What if people have their house razed by a missile hit or by Russian occupants. They have nowhere to go back to.”

He says most are waiting, but not all. A friend recently returned to be with her husband in Ukraine because she fears he may soon be drafted into the military. It could be her last opportunity to see him.

“So, everyone’s story is different,” says Storozhuk.

The Candlelight vigil takes place Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sts Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 1935 Barlee Road.

Denys hopes for a large turnout because the plan is to take pictures and videos to send to Ukraine civilians and soldiers to boost their morale.

“It’s very important for them to know that the whole world supports them, even a place as far remote as Kelowna.”