Student Okanagan Film Festival wants your short movies

Photo: Contributed

Organizers of the seventh annual Student Okanagan Film Festival are inviting filmmakers to create a short film for the competition.

They're calling for submissions of short films from a wide range of genres including narrative, mini-documentary, experimental, music videos and animation to submit their films.

Local emerging filmmakers are invited to submit their work for the chance to be included in the festival screening later this spring. To be eligible, the filmmaker must be a registered student in any Okanagan school and their film must have been produced anytime in 2022 or 2023.

The film festival started in 2014 by UBC Okanagan professors Michael V. Smith, Dan Keyes and Myron Campbell, all with the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies. They continue to co-manage the event and screenings.

“We are so proud of the work our students are doing, so we created the event to allow them to present their films to the public on the big screen,” says Campbell.

The festival began as a way to celebrate their students’ films in one screening, explains Campbell. The idea quickly changed into an annual event that now includes films from any student in the Okanagan, including those in high school and college.

A panel of jurors, consisting of faculty members and student volunteers, will narrow the selections. The festival will run for about an hour, showcasing the top films selected by the panel.

Submissions are due by April 15 and the screenings take place at the Mary Irwin Theatre on May 8, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation and all proceeds go back into the festival programming for future years.