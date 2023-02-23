Plans in the works for redevelopment of Central Mobile Park

Photo: Contributed

Two-and-a-half years after purchasing Central Mobile Park, Kerkhoff Construction is looking to begin the process of redeveloping the 24 acre site.

The developer has applied for an Area Redevelopment Plan which, if approved by council, would guide the redevelopment of the mobile home park, as well as nine other adjoining properties at the corner of Lanfranco and Casorso roads encompassing another six acres.

Completion of an ARP would be required before the redevelopment process, including rezoning or issuance of a development permit, could move ahead.

The ARP would only include the mobile home park while an accompanying terms of reference would require consideration of future land use and technical implications for the nine additional properties as well.

The terms of reference would require Kerkhoff Construction to come up with a tenant relocation plan for the approximately 130 mobile homeowners who lease lands with the existing mobile home park.

"This document would be required to outline how the applicant would assist existing residents into new housing in a location of their choice that is within their financial means," a city staff report suggests.

It also outlines public engagement, housing affordability, urban design, engineering, transportation and the concept plan as well as detailing how the process must be followed.

If council adopts the plan Monday, the next step would be the proposed vision and objectives for the area which would establish specific development entitlements including land use and density.

Kerkhoff Construction purchased the mobile home park for $15 million back in the summer of 2020.