Take part in experiencing the Kelowna's Coldest Night of the Year in support of Metro Community

For most of us warming up from the cold isn't hard to do, but for many people in Kelowna, this is not their reality.

According to Metro Central, nearly 6,000 people living in Kelowna are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being homeless.

Metro Central provides essential care and services for people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger.

This Saturday more than 500 people will be walking together in downtown Kelowna by taking part in the Coldest Night of The Year.

"The Coldest Night of The Year is a national initiative where people in different cities are raising money through sponsored walks for people that are facing homelessness or other issues related to that and in Kelowna, Metro community is the local expression," said Metro pastor Graham Ord.

Registration will take place at 4 p.m. and the walk will start at 5 p.m. at the Metro hub.

Money raised will go towards a number of initiatives at Metro Community.

This year we want to add case working staff who will broaden work with community partners to assist people in moving forward with their goals of housing, employment, and reconnection to family and friends," said pastor Joel Feddersen.

