Big White closes Bullet Chair for night skiing due to cold temperatures, high winds

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Cold temperatures and high winds have forced the closure of Big White's Bullet Chair for night skiing Wednesday.

A post on social media by Big White Ski Resort states: "The Bullet Chair will not be open for Night Skiing tonight due to expected cold temperatures. The Plaza Chair will still run."

The T-Bar is also closed for the remainder of Wednesday.

Big White is currently reporting on-mountain temperatures of -11 C, with a forecast low of -20 C through the evening. The frigid temperatures are expected to continue through to the weekend.

In Kelowna, Environment Canada is calling for winds gusting to 60 km/h, before dropping to 40 km/h this evening. With the wind chill, temperatures are expected to dip down to near -13 C in the city.

Big White and other ski hills in the Thompson-Okanagan have seen plenty of fresh powder over the past few days. With 80 cm of new snowfall in the past week, Big White has seen its best conditions of the season recently.

The resort's alpine snow base now sits at 260 cm, the deepest in the region.