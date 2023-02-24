New beer festival coming to Kelowna's City Park in May

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Kelowna beer lovers rejoice, an outdoor beer fest is returning to the city.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment – the group behind Denim on the Diamond, AltiTunes and Island Time – announced Friday they'll be bringing the Kelowna Beer Fest to City Park for the first time in May.

“Every great city needs a beer fest, right? The concept is intentionally pretty simple - Kelowna Beer Fest is an opportunity to reconnect with friends, soak up some Okanagan spring weather, and share some laughs while supporting our local brewery businesses,” said Mitch Carefoot, co-owner of Thick as Thieves.

The new festival will fill in the gap left by the absence of the Great Okanagan Beer Festival, which has been cancelled once again this year due to the "current economic and societal climate." The annual event took over Kelowna's Waterfront Park from 2014 to 2019, before the pandemic forced its postponement in 2020. The event has been cancelled every year since.

“It’s crazy to think that with all of the great breweries and cideries we have in this city, we don’t have an event dedicated to showcasing their amazing brews,” said Kurt Jory, co-owner of Thick as Thieves.

The beer festival is expected to feature more than 30 local breweries and cideries, along with music from DJ Invizible and Ur Girl Meems. There will also be food trucks and a market in City Park.

The event will run from 1 to 7 p.m. on May 13. Tickets for the festival are now on sale for $35, while VIP tickets are going for $75.

A portion of every ticket will go to the Central Okanagan Brewers Association, a new local initiative created to unify the region's brewery community.

Locals Carefoot and Jory have been busy in recent years, after hosting their first Denim on the Diamond music festival back in 2018.

Since then, they've hosted several other Denim events, along with AltiTunes at Big White last spring and Island Time music festival last July.

AltiTunes will be returning to Big White on March 31 and April 1 with headliners Peach Pit and Felix Cartal, while Denim on the Diamond returns for its fifth year in early September.