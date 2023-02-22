New locally produced show puts spotlight on community mental health

Photo: Third Space Charity

A new locally produced show is putting the spotlight on community mental health.

Mental Health Matters is a 30-minute, studio-based show produced by Third Space Charity with support from the team at Shaw Spotlight Kelowna.

The show features conversations with a range of local experts and service providers. It will explore issues around mental health, and share information about local programs and services.

“There are so many people and programs here that support mental health and resilience, and we’re excited to explore them in Mental Health Matters,” said executive director Karen Mason.

“We hope the show will share valuable information while shining a spotlight on the many incredible experts and practitioners who support our community.”

The debut episode features guests Meaghan Duckett(she/her), a counsellor and founder of This Space Belongs to You, a dedicated program for 2S/LGBTQQIA+, and/or IBPOC people (age 12-24) committed to providing safe, inclusive spaces and resources, and Lauren Nutbrown, a counsellor with Another Chapter Counselling who specializes in disordered eating and body image.

The show airs daily at 5 pm on Shaw Spotlight.