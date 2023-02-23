Kelowna man sentenced for 2021 Rutland home invasion

Photo: Facebook Clayton Zeleniski

A Kelowna man with an extensive criminal record was sentenced last week for a home invasion that occurred more than two years ago.

Back in January 2021, 50-year-old Clayton Zeleniski and a 42-year-old man were arrested following a break and enter at 605 Gerstmar Road.

Neighbours told Castanet the house had been a problem for many years, with people regularly coming and going, fighting, and bikes and vehicles being dropped off.

Zeleniski was charged with breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and breaching a release order. The charges against the second man were abated in July 2021. Abatement occurs when a defendant dies while charges are still outstanding.

Zeleniski remained in custody until he was released on $7,000 bail in December 2021.

Last week, Zeleniski was scheduled in Kelowna court for a preliminary inquiry, but he instead struck a plea deal with the Crown.

He pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an offence and as a result, the Crown stayed the other two charges he was facing.

With 485 days of presentence credit, Zeleniski was handed an additional one-day jail sentence, followed by three years of probation and a lifetime firearms ban.

In April 2021, further charges were laid against 26-year-old Justice Gretsinger in connection to the same home invasion. He was released on bail in October 2021, but a warrant was issued for his arrest last week after he failed to show up to his latest court date.

He was taken into custody that same day, and following a bail hearing Wednesday, he was granted $750 bail.

Zeleniski was out on bail on a separate matter when he was arrested for the 2021 home invasion. He had been charged with a number of weapons offences and breaching a previous release order following a police raid on the same home at 605 Gerstmar Road.

But Zeleniski again struck a plea deal with the Crown on that matter, pleading guilty to one count of possessing a firearm contrary to an order in April 2022. He was sentenced to one day in jail, in addition to the 239 days of presentence credit he had.

Prior to those charges, he had been charged in connection to an alleged February 2019 kidnapping, after a man had been dropped off at Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

Zeleniski was one of five people who'd been charged in the incident, but the Crown stayed the charges against all of the accused before the matter ever got to trial.