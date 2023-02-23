Victim in fatal crash on Gordon Drive identified

Madison Erhardt

A makeshift memorial has formed along Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue, where a 27-year-old woman died after being hit by by a semi truck on Friday morning.

Flowers and a photo are taped onto a yield sign by the site of the accident.

The photo as well as several social media posts identify the victim as Sabrina Proskow, also known as Pink Sapphire Diamond.

Proskow was born and raised in Penticton and had recently moved to Kelowna.

Her Linkedin account says that she was a substance abuse counsellor at The Canadian Mental Health Association and was studying at Okanagan College in the BSDermatology Residency Program.

Friends and family of Proskow have posted well wishes and memories on a public Facebook group.

"Fundrasier and events will be posted in [the] group, to keep the loving memory of such a loving, big hearted, rare, one of a kind woman," a family member wrote.

RCMP say Proskow was crossing northbound on foot against the crosswalk indicator when she was hit by the semi-trailer in the westbound HOV lane.

The BC Coroner's office has taken over the investigation.

Police are still asking for dash camera footage.

If you have any video of the incident or have yet to speak with police, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-8978.