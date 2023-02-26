RDCO will begin collecting curbside yard waste March 1

Photo: RDCO

While it may still be a little cool to start working in the garden, any yard waste you have accumulated will be picked up through the curbside collection program starting next week.

Beginning Wednesday, March 1 residents who receive curbside garbage and recycling collection can also have yard waste picked up every two weeks through to the end of December.

“Now is the time to check your yard waste cart, brush off any snow that’s accumulated and remove anything inside that does not belong and has landed in there by mistake over the winter months," says waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart.

"Things like plastics, flower pots, garbage, bags of any kind, pet waste, rocks, sod, recycling, anything at all that could damage equipment or compromise the composting process needs to come out.”

Yard waste collected by the RDCO is composted and turned into a valuable soil enhancer.

In 2022 nearly 15,000 tonnes of yard waste was collected curbside and composted instead of being taken to the landfill.

Yard waste should be placed out at the curb by 7 a.m. on the morning of your regular garbage pickup day, and should only include the following: