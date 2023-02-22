Pink Shirt Day celebrated across the country and the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed A Syilx (Okanagan) youth designed this T-shirt. The Syilx writing means 'we stand hand in hand' and means 'we help each other.'

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs celebrated Pink Shirt Day Wednesday with its annual Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, in honour of a national effort to unite and and show support against bullying.

The fundraiser took place simultaneously at Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna and at Penticton Secondary School.

The keynote speaker was retired NHL player, author and professional speaker Aaron Volpatti who shared his story of perseverance after suffering burns to 40% of his body after a campfire accident.

BGC Okanagan hopes to raise $40,000 in donations through the two breakfasts. The money will help fund programs that support children and youth in learning empathy, caring, understanding, inclusion, diversity and community engagement. It will also help ensure the Boys and Girls Club can continue to provide safe spaces for children and youth in the community.

Pink Shirt Day originated in 2007, when two high school students from Nova Scotia distributed pink shirts to classmates as a show of solidarity with a Grade 9 student who had been bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. It has grown to become an international anti-bullying campaign.

Pink shirts are on sale at various locations across the Okanagan.

A Syilx Okanagan youth designed the T-shirt you see at the top of this story. The Syilx writing means “we stand hand in hand” and means “we help each other.”

All proceeds from these shirts go toward supporting Indigenous Youth programming at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre.