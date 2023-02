Photo: Contributed

A minivan went up in flames early this morning in a parking lot on Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

The fire is believed to have broke out some time after 4 a.m.

The vehicle was gutted in the blaze near the Dairy Queen restaurant on Gordon.

The cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured in the blaze is not yet known.

The Kelowna Fire Department or RCMP have not issued any statements on the incident.