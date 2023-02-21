Kelowna police investigating suspected pet poisoning after dog suffers kidney damage

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna police are investigating a suspected poisoning after a local pet owner reported that her dog suffered severe kidney damage after drinking water from a bowl at Mission Dog Park.

In a news release, Kelowna RCMP said the dog owner was at the Mission Dog Park off-leash area near the Kinsmen Softball Complex when her dog drank from water bowls that were set out in the park.

“On the way home from the park, her dog became violently ill, and was sluggish the following day. Blood work confirmed her dog had high level of toxins, and suffered severe kidney damage,” police said in a statement.

“The owner has asked RCMP to help alert the public of a potential poisoning event, and to encourage owners to get their dogs to a veterinarian if their pets are experiencing similar symptoms.”

Mounties said the dog bowls have been removed from the park.

According to police, the owner witnessed a woman, who didn’t have a dog with her, filling the bowls in the park.

The woman is described as white and heavier-set, about 50 to 60 years old, with brown or red hair. She was wearing a blue toque, a brown jacket and boots, and dark brown plastic sunglasses.

Kelowna RCMP said officers would like to speak with this person of interest.

Members of the public with information or camera footage of the incident are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.