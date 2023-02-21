Linda Jackson, accused of disrupting an event on Remembrance Day in 2021 was back in a Kelowna court Tuesday

Photo: Larry Lava Linda Jackson

Linda Jackson was back in a Kelowna courtroom on Tuesday.

Jackson is charged with one count of disturbing order or solemnity of a meeting in relation to an event held at Kelowna’s cenotaph on Remembrance Day in 2021.

She was in court with a third party disclosure application, seeking raw video footage from the event from KelownaNow reporter Kent Molgat and Global Okanagan cameraman Dan Couch.

Molgat was in court Tuesday after receiving a three-page subpoena, and produced a USB drive with the footage in question.

However, Jackson told Judge Andrew Tam, Couch has avoided attempts to serve him papers on three separate occasions.

She asked the judge to order the RCMP to serve the papers at the Global studio on Leon Avenue.

When Judge Tam instead suggested she use a professional process server, Jackson, who appears to be representing herself, said she would as long as the Crown paid for it.

The judge eventually asked Jackson to mail the documents to Global Okanagan attention Dan Couch indicating legal documents inside.

He asked that the subpoena be sent no later than seven days before a next appearance March 24.

Jackson is accused of being one of several demonstrators who gathered at the cenotaph in City Park the morning of Nov. 11, 2021 and interrupted the gathering.

Witesses said Jackson began espousing anti-vaccine and anti-mandate rhetoric.

Remembrance Day ceremonies had been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, however several members of the public and veterans had gathered to pay their respects to those who served and those who gave their lives in combat.