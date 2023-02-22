Big White Ski Resort gets serious about energy-efficiency improvements

Photo: Contributed

Big White Ski Resort is teaming up with FortisBC and GreenStep Solutions to identify energy conservation measures, programs, policies and initiatives that Big White Ski Resort, residents and property owners, and businesses can implement to save energy.

“With Big White Ski Resort’s recent commitment as a Resort Alliance partner of Protect Our Winters, it is important that we begin by assessing the environmental impact of all our current operations resort-wide,” said Peter Plimmer, President and CEO of Big White Ski Resort.

“By measuring our current footprint, GreenStep Solutions and FortisBC can help us make data-driven decisions to operate more efficiently from an energy perspective. Everyday we have the environment and climate change on our mind. We take the stewardship of the land very seriously and we are now inviting others to join us as we take this step forward."

Participants who complete the survey have the option to enter into a draw for one of three combo prizes of a $100 gift certificate to a local business of their choice and a highway emergency kit.

The program, partially funded by FortisBC, will consist of energy assessments for all resort-owned properties, voluntary energy assessments offered to stratified properties and businesses, and an anonymous, voluntary, online survey for residents to understand current energy use and barriers to energy conservation.

The resident survey has launched and will remain open until Friday, March 31, 2023.

A final report to be completed by GreenStep will identify barriers to energy conservation, and a range of recommendations that will lead to energy conservation, cost savings, and improved environmental sustainability performance for the resort and the Big White community.

Residents can participate in FortisBC’s residential and commercial energy conservation programs and receive rebates on building upgrades for water heaters, heat pumps, washers, dryers, electric vehicle charging stations and insulation. There are also low-cost and no-cost energy conservation tips and tools that residents can use to reduce energy use.

“Working together with Big White and GreenStep shows how a collective effort can help the community achieve their energy efficiency and sustainability goals,” said Danielle Wensink, director of conservation and energy management at FortisBC.

“It’s important to use energy efficiently, regardless of the energy source, and our programs are designed to help all our customers find the best options that help them lower energy use and monthly bills.”