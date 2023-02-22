Uptown Rutland Business Association joins call for provincial fund to help combat rising crime and vandalism

Photo: Brent Stewart The Wings restaurant in Rutland was spray painted by vandals in October, 2021.

Vandalism impacting businesses in Kelowna and other cities in the province is getting so bad the province is being asked to set up a fund to help fight it.

Business Improvement of British Columbia, the organization that represents downtowns and main streets in 70 business districts, has sent a letter to Premier David Eby and Finance Minister Katrine Conroy commending the government for its recent announcement of $1 billion to help municipalities build and invest in infrastructure and amenities through the Growing Communities Fund. However, BIABC says a separate fund is needed to support initiatives aimed at curtailing the impacts of vandalism and property crime.

“We recognize the complexity of the issues plaguing communities across BC and commend the government for actions that may address community health and safety needs through development of the Safer Communities Action Plan,” says Teri Smith, president of BIABC. “While we support the various facets of the plan, several of them are longer-term in nature and with many businesses on the brink of closure, we need to also identify solutions that will provide immediate relief in the interim.”

Here in Kelowna, the incidences of break-ins and vandalism have been on the rise.

BIABC recently surveyed members in Kelowna, Kamloops, Prince George, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Victoria and asked about the impact of crime and how long those businesses could continue to operate under current conditions. Of those who responded, nine per cent said less than a year, 17 per cent said one year and 22 per cent said two years.

“It keeps happening again and again. I know of a handful of businesses that have been broken into multiple times. One business was broken into five times in a week,” said Karen Beaubier, executive director of Uptown Rutland Business Association.

She says URBA wants to launch some kind of program this year to boost safety and security for its members.

“I think this fund would be a big part, obviously, to help fund grassroots level in Rutland,” notes Beaubier.

URBA President Nancy Wells, adds, “The establishment of a fund like this as quickly as possible will give Rutland businesses the relief they need from the ongoing struggle of combating vandalism and theft. URBA’s mandate is to ensure our members thrive and remain sustainable, ultimately servicing their clientele now and for years to come. We don’t want to see the customers of Rutland having to go elsewhere. The domino effect here cannot be ignored.”

The issue is likely to be a hot topic at the Uptown Rutland Business Association AGM, scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, from 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m. at Haus+Home Interiors, 155 Asher Road.