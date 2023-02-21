Former Kelowna mayor made a second brief court appearance on a single count of sexual assault

Madison Erhardt

Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran made a second scheduled appearance in a Kelowna courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Basran, charged with one count of sexual assault stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred May 11 of last year when he was still the sitting mayor, did not appear in court.

Defence attorney Lydia Chu and special crown prosecutor Brock Martland both appeared via video conference.

Martland told the court disclosure of information in the case is in process and is expected to be provided to the defence the week of March 20.

Provincial court judge Andrew Tam adjourned the proceedings to April 4 at 2 p.m.

According to a sworn undertaking, Basran is free on conditions including not communicating, having contact with or attending anywhere the alleged victim is known to frequent, or to have any direct or indirect contact with others named in the document.

He must also inform RCMP if he changes his address, occupation or employment.

The BC Prosecution Service announced the charge on Dec. 7, more than seven weeks after he lost his bid for a third term as mayor to challenger Tom Dyas.