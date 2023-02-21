Kelowna Fire Department personnel will wear special shoulder flashes in recognition of Pink Shirt Day

Photo: Kelowna Fire Department Members of the Kelowna Fire Department will wear pink shoulder flashes in support of the annual day of recognition for anti-bullying campaigns.

The Kelowna Fire Department will be showing its support for efforts to end bullying.

Fire department personnel will wear pink shoulder flashes on their uniforms on Tuesday, in recognition of Pink Shirt Day.

This year, the BGC Okanagan Pink Shirt Day Breakfast is back in-person in Kelowna and Penticton. The fundraiser takes place simultaneously at Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna and at Penticton Secondary School, beginning at 7 a.m., Wednesday.

The keynote speaker is retired NHL player, author and professional speaker Aaron Volpatti. He’ll be sharing his story of perseverance after suffering burns to 40% of his body after a campfire accident. His speech to the Kelowna audience will also be live-streamed to those gathered in Penticton.

BGC Okanagan hopes to raise $40,000 in donations through the breakfasts. The money will help fund programs that support children and youth in learning empathy, caring, understanding, inclusion, diversity and community engagement. It will also help ensure BGC can continue to provide safe spaces for children and youth in the community.

Tickets are still available.

Pink Shirt Day originated in 2007, when two high school students from Nova Scotia distributed pink shirts to classmates as a show of solidarity with a Grade 9 student who had been bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. It has grown to become an international anti-bullying campaign.