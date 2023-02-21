RCMP arrest 'well-known' suspect after foot chase

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP had its hands full Tuesday morning as they tracked a stolen vehicle to a dead-end road.

A white Toyota 4Runner had been reported stolen from Dease Rd., Tuesday, Feb. 21 at approximately 9:40 a.m. Officers managed to locate the vehicle and discreetly track it from a safe distance.

While the RCMP were tailing the vehicle the driver collided with a light post at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Commerce Drive but they continued driving.

Officers tracked the stolen vehicle on several different streets before it turned onto Fife Road, which is a dead-end. Police Dog Service vehicles moved in quickly and engaged their emergency equipment. The driver of the stolen vehicle rammed into the police trucks and then fled on foot. A police dog was deployed, the suspect was tracked and taken into custody.

“This individual is well-known to police,” says Sgt. Kevin Duggan. “He showed a disturbing lack of regard for our officers and the safety of the public. It was a complete team effort, from the officer who initially spotted the stolen vehicle to the officers who made the arrest of this suspect,” states a press release from Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured dash-cam video of the white Toyota 4Runner to please contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-9698.