Lake Country council will debate second and third reading of its budget this week

Lake Country's 2023 budget and five-year financial plan will be back on the table when council is asked to consider second and third reading Thursday evening.

Following a town hall and a lengthy discussion, council landed on a 17.05 per cent tax increase in 2023.

The budget includes 7.08 per cent to satisfy new RCMP requirements, 5.75 per cent in operations to keep the current level of service and 4.22 per cent for supplemental funding needed to move the district forward.

The only request from the preliminary staff report left out of the budget was the addition of an extra police officer this year.

Speaking with Castanet News after council gave the proposed budget first reading, Mayor Blair Ireland said it was like choosing from a list of bad choices.

"Nobody is happy we are doing this," said Ireland at the time.

The RCMP increase was necessary after the district's population crept above the 15,000 threshold during the last census requiring the municipality to fund 90 per cent of policing costs rather than the previous 70 per cent.

Looking ahead, the five-year plan calls for the addition of six more RCMP officers by 2027.

The cost of those additional Mounties as well as expected contractual increases will mean an additional 2.75% in 2024, 2.50% in 2025, 2.00% in 2026 and 3.17% in 2027 for policing costs alone.

According to the report council will review, some changes to the financial plan have occurred to both capital and operating expenses since first reading.

"The total revenue is $65,081,094 compared to $47,319,420 at first reading," the report states.

"The increase is a result of the approved additional requests at first reading and certain funding for both new and carryforward capital projects including expected grant funding and development cost funds used.

"To balance the budget and support carryforward amounts, miscellaneous changes were made to the

transfers to reserves."

The proposed 2023 budget would result in an increase of approximately $341 for the owner of the average single-family home valued at $1.087 million.