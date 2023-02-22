Jimmy Carr, UK comedy superstar coming to Kelowna as more stops added to tour

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna has been added to the list of additional cities for UK comedy superstar Jimmy Carr's upcoming show, Terribly Funny.

Carr is a household name in the United Kingdom and star of the UK’s most streamed Netflix comedy special of 2021, 'His Dark Material'. Jimmy will make his first appearance in Kelowna, June 25, 2023 at Prospera Place as part of his national Terribly Funny tour.

This is the third time that Jimmy will be back in Canada following two sold-out tours with Just For Laughs in 2016 and 2018. Featuring completely new material, the Terribly Funny tour is slated to be Carr's most successful tour to date, with ticket sales expected to exceed 500,000 by the end of the year.

Carr's shows contain jokes about all kinds of terrible things. "Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket," states the press release from Just For Laughs.

Carr was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with streaming behemoth Netflix in 2015, releasing three specials on the platform, Funny Business, 2016, Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits, 2017 and His Dark Material, 2021 which was Netflix’s most-watched stand-up comedy special in the UK that year.

Carr has also been a guest on U.S. staples such The Tonight Show, The Late, Late Show and Late Night With Conan O’Brien. He has performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival since 2003 with more appearances than any other UK act in that time.

