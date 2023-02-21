RCMP and Kelowna fire investigators probe suspicious house fire

Photo: Mike Biden



The Kelowna Fire Department moved quickly to snuff out a small fire inside a single-family residence in the 200 block of Rutland Rd. South Tuesday morning.

The fire was sparked just after 7 a.m. and the first arriving officer reported a small fire inside the unoccupied house.

"Crews quickly knocked down the fire and contained the damage to the room of origin," says Scott Clarke, platoon captain, Kelowna Fire Department.

"There were no occupants found inside the structure and there were no injuries to the public or firefighters," Clarke says.

However, the fire has been deemed suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP today.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit and a command unit including 15 fire personnel.