Vehicle fire below Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

A recreational vehicle has gone up in flames in a parking lot below Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna.

The vehicle appears to be a motorhome in the Walmart parking lot.

Thick smoke is rising from the scene.

The cause of the fire and whether any injuries were involved remains unknown

Photo: Heather Holmes

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

Smoke rising from the commercial area below Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna is coming from a vehicle fire.

The fire is said to be in a parking lot near the area of Walmart and Home Sense.

The exact location is unclear at the moment.

It's not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

We'll have more details as they become known.