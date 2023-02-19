DriveBC issues travel advisory along Highway 97C

Photo: Drive BC Southern Interior - Hwy 97 (Southern Interior Region)

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory along Highway 97C in both directions.

The travel advisory is in effect between Junction Hwy 97 and Merritt for 105.8 km (West Kelowna to Merritt).

"Heavy wet snowfall is expected tonight through tomorrow into early Tuesday morning. Travelers can expect limited visibility and heavy slush conditions. Adjust driving to conditions and expect delays. Traffic volumes are expected to be heavy watch for crews and equipment," DriveBC said in a tweet.

A travel advisory is also in effect along Highway 5 in both directions.

The advisory is in effect between Exit 290: Merritt and West Kamloops for 64.1 km (7 km north of Merritt to Kamloops).