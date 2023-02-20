Plenty of free things to do with the kids for Family Day

Photo: Pixabay

A bouncy castle, zorb soccer and public skating are just a few of the free activities in the Central Okanagan on Family Day.

In Kelowna, Capital News Centre is open 1 p.m to 4 p.m. for an all-ages drop-in. Admission is free with donations to Jumpstart accepted on site.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open for holiday hours from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. The Glenmore Landfill is open regular hours, from 7:30 to 4:45.

City Hall is closed Monday, but more than 100 on-demand services can be accessed online.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetary adminstration office is also closed. Gates to the cemetary are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In West Kelowna, there are two free skate times at Jim Lind Area:

Big & Little Skate (six years and under) at Jim Lind Arena - 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Public Skate at Jim Lind Arena - 10:45 a.m. - noon

The Multi-Sport Centre is also hosting Dome Play Day for children up to five years from 9 a.m to 10:30 a.m. Family Dome Play for kids over five goes from 10:45 to noon.

The City of West Kelowna is is encouraing residents to participate in a Family Day Photo Scavenger Hunt. Explore the community, take some selfies and post them on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #WestSideFamily Day for a chance to win prizes. Submission for the scavenger hunt are due Feb. 23, with winners known by Feb. 27.

Lake Country families can stop by the museum, which is hosting a vintage dress-up photo booth from 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. They will also have craft tables and learning stations for children.

Peachland's Family Day activities include a free showing of The Princess Bride from 1 to 3 p.m. at the community centre.