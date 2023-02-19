Herd of elk spotted crossing Old Vernon Road on Sunday afternoon

Contributed

A herd of dozens of elk was spotted over the weekend by a Kelowna couple.

Michael Jud and Alice Miao captured the herd on video.

"The elk herd spotted crossing Old Vernon Road recently [and] is still in the area. They have been wandering the fields east of the airport for the past two days," the couple wrote in an email to Castanet.

According to the Ministry of Environment, about 1,350 of the province's estimated 40,000 elk live in the Thompson-Okanagan region, while the majority live in the Kootenays and Northern B.C.