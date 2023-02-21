Online grocery delivery service SPUD ending service to the Kelowna area

Photo: Cindy White Online grocery delivery service SPUD is ending service to the Kelowna area as of March 3, 2023.

An independent online grocery delivery service is pulling out of the Central Okanagan.

Vancouver-based SPUD sent an email to customers saying it will no longer deliver in the Kelowna area as of March 3, 2023.

"While our mission has always been to provide excellent service, we have noticed a decline in demand in the area and so have made the difficult decision to focus on areas that have more demand. As a sustainable company, we have always aimed to be more efficient with our deliveries and by reducing our delivery days, we reduce our carbon footprint overall," said the email.

SPUD bills itself as a delivery service that specializes in supporting local farmers, growers, producers, and artisans.

"This change is due to low orders in the area over the past number of months, making it no longer viable for us to deliver there," confirmed Angela Anderson, director of communications for SPUD.

"We are always evaluating and from time to time have to make changes to routes based on many different factors," she adds.

The company, founded in 1997, claims to deliver to more than 500 neighbourhoods in BC and more than 390 neighbourhoods in Alberta.

Kelowna and the Thompson-Okanagan are listed as delivery areas in BC on the SPUD website. It's unclear if service will continue in other parts of the Thompson-Okanagan.

Kelowna customers who still have delivery bins from their last order can schedule a bin pickup through the website or by phone or live chat.