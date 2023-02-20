Environment Canada forecasts a cool and wet week ahead

Madison Erhardt

Winter is definitely not over.

Environment Canada is forecasting a cool week ahead with temperatures dropping to - 15 C part way through the week.

"We are expecting a system to move through. Right now it is over the gulf of Alaska and it's going to start to reach the coast. That's going to slump over to the Okanagan region early next week," said said Ken Dosanjh, Environment Canada meteorologist.

"There is some unsettled weather in terms of rain or snowfall and looking into Tuesday that will be the likeliest chance of snowfall to occur. After that it's going to bring in very cold arctic air," he added.

Monday will see a high of 5 C with periods of ran.

Periods of rain and snow are expected for Tuesday with a high of 5 C. The temperature will drop to -6 C overnight.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of -3 C and cloudy periods. The temperature will drop down to -8 C overnight.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4 C during the day. The low will drop drastically overnight to -15 C.

"The normals for this period in the Okanagan is highs near plus 3 and then lows temperatures near -5 C," Dosanjh added.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -3 C and dropping to -10 C overnight.

Saturday will warm up slightly with a high of zero and cloudy periods.

