Child poverty rates across B.C. and in Central Okanagan declined in 2020

Photo: Sparc BC Child poverty rates across the Kelowna CMA in 2020.

There were 4,490 children living in poverty in the Central Okanagan in 2020, according to a recent report.

The latest BC Child Poverty Report was released last week, with data up to 2020. The report shows the number of youth 17 years and younger who were living below the poverty line.

The 2020 child poverty rate in the province was 13.3 per cent, down from 18 per cent the year prior. This means 116,500 children in BC. were living in poverty in 2020.

Across the Kelowna Census Metropolitan Area, which includes, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country, 12.2 per cent of children lived in poverty in 2020. This is down from 17 per cent, or 5,970 children, the year prior.

Across the 40 census tracts in the CMA, the child poverty rates ranged from 8 per cent to 28.3 per cent. The worst rates were seen in the downtown Kelowna area.

Across B.C., the number of youth living in poverty declined significantly between 2019 and 2020 – by 40,060 people – largely due to the increased financial supports made available to families through the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time since since 2000, B.C.'s child poverty rate was lower than the national average, which was 13.5 per cent.

“The data tells us that a variety of short-term pandemic benefits, one-time financial benefits, and changes to the Canada Child Benefit, dramatically reduced the number of poor families,” the report states.

“As life was greatly disrupted for families with children in 2020, government can be credited with nimble action to ensure low and middle-income families avoided financial ruin and deep poverty in the first year of the pandemic.”

The data shows the average child poverty rates for B.C.'s 59 First Nations reserves was more than twice as high as B.C.'s average, at 29.2 per cent. The rate on rural reserves was 33.9% – much higher than the 25.2% rate on urban reserves.

“The continuing legacy of colonialism is still very apparent in these numbers,” the report states.

“As the data on child poverty on First Nations reserves shows, the overall child poverty statistics hide the fact that some children in BC are more at risk of living in poverty than others. Governments at all levels must meaningfully collaborate with First Nations, Metis and Inuit governments to develop and implement plans to prevent, reduce and eradicate child and family poverty.”

The report includes 25 governmental recommendations at the local, provincial and federal level to help combat child poverty in the province.

“While progress has been made, one in eight children in B.C. were still living in poverty in 2020," the report days.

“Additionally, we are warned that the number of children in poverty will likely increase after 2020 because temporary pandemic supports have been withdrawn and inflation is dramatically increasing the cost of living for Canadian families. There is still much work to be done to fulfill both governments’ promises and our obligation to children and their families.”