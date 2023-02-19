Teenaged ski club members and coach rescued from the backcountry by Big White Ski Patrol and COSAR

Photo: COSAR The five ski club members and two ski patrollers were brought to safety around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the Big White Ski Patrol teamed up Saturday to rescue a group of skiers in the backcountry.

The four teenagers and a coach from the Big White Ski Club were reported in distress around 4:30 p.m. They had gone out-of-bounds and on their way back overshot the return to the resort and became stuck down a slope.

“The 15 and 16-year-olds convinced the coach to go out-of-bounds, chasing powder snow. They went out-of-bounds, they missed the turn, they end up lost,” said Big White senior vice president, Michael J. Ballingall.

He says one of the 16-year-olds called 911 and then called their mom. The mother called ski patrol, which dispatched two of its senior members to the area where the skiers were stuck.

Ballingall says this happened right after the same two patrol members had finished shooting a TV news piece about how dangerous it is in the backcountry right now.

“Those two individuals packed up and we delivered them to the top of the Gem Lake Chair and they started following the tracks,” said Ballingall.

They managed to get on the same frequency of the radio that the coach was carrying.

Big White then alerted COSAR, which responded with seven snowmobiles and 10 support personnel.

The skiers were found near Two John Road and brought to safety about four hours later along Big White Road. They were brought back to the Gem Lake parking lot to be reunited with their families.

“Parents, as you would obviously imagine, were very concerned. So, we managed the staging area of where the parents were and kept them in constant communication of what was going on,” said Ballingall. “We had radio communication that they could listen to.”

COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich stated “the coordinated effort between our two teams made this a textbook rescue.”

"It was also a positive note that all the skiers stayed together in one place when they realized they were in trouble, making it easier for search teams to reach them."

A Facebook post from the Big White Ski Club thanked those involved in the rescue. It also noted that they look forward to finding out more about what happened so members can learn from the situation.

Ballingall says the teenagers should have known better and broke all the rules of the safety protocol for the ski club.

“That’s the one thing they teach all the coaches, that you never go out-of-bounds," Ballingall said.

“This is a massive learning experience for the parents to reinforce the rules and the ski club to reinforce the rules because the rules are in place to keep everybody safe."