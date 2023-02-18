Vehicle explodes on Westside Road, nearly hits moving car

Flames and smoke can be seen burning from a car in the ditch on Westside Road north of the William R. Bennett Bridge.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Castanet received a tip that a vehicle had caught fire along Westside Road.

Two people were driving by the burning vehicle when a man could be heard saying, "We're going to go through quick because it might be full of gas."

That's when the car exploded, forcing the man to hit the gas and drive past the potential hazard.

The person who captured the footage tells Castanet two people could be seen standing on the side of the road and they could hear sirens approaching from the distance.

At this time, the cause of the vehicle fire is unknown.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.