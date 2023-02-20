Development commission adds council members, releases indicators and relaunches website

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Gavin Benson, James Calissi and Kray Mitchell.

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission has been busy lately.

Whether it was welcoming new members of its advisory council, firing up its new website or releasing the latest economic indicators, February has been full of activity for the local development organization.

James Calissi is COEDC’s new advisory council chair, while Gavin Benson of Lloyd Sadd Brokers and Kray Mitchell of Good Commerce Agency are the newest members of the 45-person group.

GreenStep Solutions president and CEO Angela Nagy is new to the executive committee.

Meanwhile, COEDC reported Kelowna’s metropolitan area grew 2.8% in 2022, business licences increased by 2.2% over the last 12 months, and the median price for a newly constructed single or semi-detached home in the region costs $1.35 million, which is an increase of 31.7% from 2021.

Job postings increased 34.3%, and the unemployment rate dropped 0.4% over the course of the year.

Finally, the group launched its new website, which can be found here. Funded in part by Global Affairs Canada, COEDC’s new digital home improves user experience and showcases the region’s economic vitality and competitive advantage with rich visuals and easy access to information.