Kelowna company one of six vying for $225K in OKGN Angel Summit

Jason Lotoski’s Tonit is the Okanagan’s last remaining hope to win the 2023 OKGN Angel Summit.

Accelerate Okanagan on Wednesday announced the six finalists that will vie for the $225,000 investment for their businesses during the event’s live final next month at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre.

“I’m very excited to see six rapidly growing startups from across B.C. at the finale of our 2023 OKGN Angel Summit, all happening right here in downtown Kelowna,” 2023 summit fund manager Scott MacFarlane said. “They’ll be pitching for the largest investment deal in the five-year history of the summit.”

MacFarlane is one of 40 investors who pitched in money for the fifth annual OKGN Angel Summit and then narrowed the field—while also providing plenty of guidance—over the last five weeks.

The event kicked off in January with 48 startup companies. It was open to all of Western Canada, but the final six all hail from B.C. That includes Lotoski’s Tonit, whose primary product is an app that to helps motorcycle riders connect with other riders, plan, track and share routes, post bike-related experiences and stay safer on the road.

The other finalists are:

Brad Pommen, SMRT1 Technologies, Nelson

Viridiana Perez, NANOSentinel Technologies, Burnaby

Jason Elliott, Perfectly Snug, Vancouver

Brianne Miller, Nada, Vancouver

Stephen Parslow, salonMonster, North Saanich

The last six will make their final pitches to the angel investors in front of a live audience at Innovation Centre on Thursday, March 16.

“The energy and excitement surrounding this year’s OKGN Angel Summit has been palpable,” Accelerate Okanagan programs director Thuy Tran said. “With a record number of investors, sponsors, and community supporters, we’re thrilled to be able to give entrepreneurs more opportunities, resources, and connections through the 10-week program than ever before.

“The success is a true testament to the power of collaboration and the generosity of everyone who has come together to share their dollars, time and expertise.”

More information about OKGN Angel Summit, including tickets for the final, can be found here.