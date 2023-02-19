Two Kelowna commercial buildings change hands for more than $6.5 million

Photo: William Wright Strata lot five at 1751 Harvey Ave. recently sold for more than $4 million.

Kelowna’s William Wright Commercial recently brokered a pair of sales that resulted in more than $6.5 million changing bank accounts.

One transaction was the sale of “strata lot five” at 1751 Harvey Ave., for $4.067 million. The 10,284 square feet strata unit represents more than 70% of the entire development, and features 15 designated and six visitor parking stalls.

The other sale occurred at 2333 Hunter Rd., where a fully tenanted, mixed-use property sold for $2.575 million. There are five tenants in the building, which covers 12,052 square feet, that work in industrial, office and retail settings.