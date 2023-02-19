Kelowna's Vivid Tours raises $4,050 for Lake Country daycare

Photo: Vivid Wine Tours

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

Vivid Tours has sold-out of their discounted wine tour promotion, successfully raising thousands of dollars for a Lake Country daycare.

The local company says they've raised $4,050 for Lake Country’s Elowyn daycare, by offering $50 wine tours over the next several Sundays.

As a result, all of the discounted tours are now sold out.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

A Kelowna-based tour company is ready to take people on some wine adventures that will help a daycare build a new play space.

Vivid Tours announced earlier this month that it has partnered with Lake Country’s Elowyn daycare. Vivid is offering steeply discounted Lake Country wine tours to community members over the next four weekends, and all proceeds will go towards Elowyn’s goal of raising $40,000 for a new outdoor play space.

“We couldn’t think of a better initiative to get behind and support than helping to create a better outdoor space for the little ones in our community,” Vivid Tours founder and director Kevlynn Loubier said in a press release.

“When we heard about the need, we knew we had to find a way to help out. It’s so important that children have a safe outdoor space to enjoy and just be themselves, and we know this is something our community can rally behind.”

The tours are normally $159 per person, but Vivid has reduced that price to $50. The tours will be held Feb. 19, Feb. 26, March 5 and March 12.

Individuals or businesses wishing to participate or purchase tickets are encouraged can visit the Vivid Tours website here and use the code ELOWYN.