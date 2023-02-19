Three industrial buildings proposed for Kelowna's Hiram Walker Court

Photo: Contributed

Three industrial buildings covering a combined 63,000 square feet of space are being proposed for north Kelowna’s Hiram Walker Industrial Park.

Earlier this week, Kelowna’s Hans P. Neumann Architect submitted development and variance permits to the city on behalf of an unknown developer for 13 Heavy Industrial Project, which would be located at 270 Hiram Walker Court.

Each building would have multiple tenants, and the units will vary between 1,500 and 4,600 square feet. The application states the facility would cater to small or medium-sized heavy industrial contractors or uses.

The buildings would be organized around an oversized central courtyard with additional vehicular circulation around the site’s perimeter. The entrance would be located on the south side of the property off of Hiram Walker Court.

The development variance permit application is asking the city to remove the rear yard landscaping requirement.