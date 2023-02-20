Heavy metal festival planned for Kelowna, Penticton

Photo: Contributed

A heavy metal music festival will debut in Kelowna and Penticton this spring.

The inaugural 3N1GMATIC (Enigmatic) Music Festival will take over Clancy’s Pub in Penticton on April 7 and Runaways Lounge in Kelowna on April 8.

Nine bands will perform in Penticton, while eight will hit the stage in Kelowna.

The festival was created by Norm Mathers and Robb O'Day with a focus on “some of the best local talent from BC and Alberta.”

The pair say they have dedicated themselves over the last few years to helping the local arts community get back on its feet. They started with a podcast to help bands spread their music, but have since created three shows for Telus Optik TV on the local arts community.

“3N1GMATIC Music Festival is the culmination of these things all merging into one incredible event,” the festival announcement says.

In addition to 14 bands, drag/burlesque performances will take place.

Tickets start at $30 per day and $50 for the weekend. Tickets are available at [email protected]