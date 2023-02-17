Kelowna Snowmobile Club charity poker run goes Sunday

Photo: Kelowna Snowmobile Club

The Kelowna Snowmobile Club is ready to hit the mountain this weekend.

On Sunday, roughly 250 members of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club are expected to participate in their Poker Run event to help raise money for the BC Children's Hospital, as well as Easter Seals, which has been a part of the club since the late 70s.

Located in the fresh powder of Graystokes Provincial Park, event organizer Ashley McKillop says the run is just like a poker game you'd play at the casino except you're cruising the slopes to gather your five-card hand rather than receiving your cards from the dealer.

"The riders do a route, which has five different stops on the mountain. You meet back at the chalets in the main parking lot, and you’ll draw your poker hands," explained McKillop.

Whoever has the best hand, wins.

McKillop says there's a ton of activities, prizes and giveaways, as well as a BBQ lunch by donation, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to charity.

"Last year we raised around $30,000 for both charities. We would like to raise the same amount this year, if not more. CP Rail will be matching up to $15,000 this year for the BC Children's Hospital portion of the event."

One of the big prizes from the weekend will be a free snow bike rental from Timbersled — a dirt bike that's modified to ride in the snow.

"We take the wheels off the dirt bike and we put a single ski on the front and we put a track on the back that’s very similar to the snowmobile track," said Timbersled ambassador Tess Mason.

"I’ve been dirt biking for years and years, and when me and my husband moved here from Australia we were really stoked to find out you could dirt bike in the snow ... It's a ton of fun ... and it's a sport that's been growing year after year."

Along with the poker run, Mason and Timbersled will be at the event with snow bikes giving out free rides to anyone interested in giving it a shot as a way to help promote the winter sport.

Pre-registration is not required and snowmobilers are encouraged to sign up at the main staging area of the Graystokes Provincial Park parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Feb. 19

The poker runs will be happening until 2:30 p.m., followed by speeches, prizes and giveaways.