Family Day long weekend brings crowds of travellers to YLW

The Kelowna International Airport is busy this Family Day long weekend, expecting nearly double the number of travellers they would normally see during a regular winter weekend.

YLW airport operations manager Phillip Elchitz says a typical day is about 2,700 outbound passengers, "so double that."

Volumes like that "really starts to put a lot of demand on our facility," Elchitz said, which is exciting.

"Because we want to see the resurgence of air travel. But our teams have all the components in place to make sure we can facilitate the traffic through the weekend."

With world-known ski resorts right here in the Okanagan, Family Day long weekend brings in crowds of skiers and snowboarders. The Presidents Day holiday also takes place in the U.S. on Monday.

"It’s a huge weekend for inbound travel. Not only are people from the Okanagan area going out, but we’re seeing a lot of people inbound. A lot of skis, a lot of snowboards, a lot of people going up to the ski hills," continued Elchitz.

As people prepare for air travel this weekend, YLW is reminding the public to arrive early.

“People still feel that it’s OK to get to the airport an hour early, it’s not the case. You have to get here two hours early, get in line, get through security, and then relax and have something to eat and wait for your flight," he said.

"You really have to understand what you have to do before you get to the airport. Do everything you possibly can. Checking in online is probably the most important piece.”

Travellers are encouraged to check out www.ylw.kelowna.ca for the best travel tips before your flight.