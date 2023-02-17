Kelowna has the ability to weather inflation, rate hikes better than most cities in Canada: developers

Photo: Contributed Mission Group's Bernard Block development

Kelowna, like most cities in Canada and beyond, is feeling a softening in the real estate market due to inflation and other pressures.

But a panel featuring several prominent developers at Thursday's HM Commercial-sponsored 'Crystal Ball' event at the Laurel Packinghouse, suggest the lull with likely be brief.

The panel included Northland Properties VP of real estate Scott Thompson, Wesbild Holdings senior VP Brad Pelletier, Jenn Podmore with Vancouver-based Rennie Group and Mission Group executive VP Luke Turri.

"If I had to look at the next six months, it's hard to be optimistic. We are going through a time where we still have inflation and there may or may not be another (interest) rate increase," said Podmore.

"But, I go back to look at who is coming to the market. Some of the shifts of how you can be employed and where you can be employed.

While she says growth in the Okanagan has typically been cyclical, the type of growth we are seeing is more permanent.

"We are seeing that 18 to 37 age group come here because they can find a job, they can find that life balance, they can find relative affordability."

That demographic, which makes up 42 per cent of the population, is not looking for the "white picket fence" according to Podmore.

They're coming for the lifestyle, the lake and the ability to ski. And, if they have to settle for a townhome or condo, they are doing that over options in Vancouver or Toronto. The lifestyle and amenities offered in the Okanagan resonated throughout the group.

"It's not hard to be bullish on Kelowna and the Okanagan in general just because of the amazing quality of life factors we have here," said Turri.

"The type of investment climate we have for entrepreneurial growth, the supportive partners we have in municipal government...it's a really good long-term investment climate."

Thompson said Kelowna is one of three cities in the country that offers the type of unique lifestyle attributes which will attract the younger, mobile demographic. The other two being Victoria and Halifax.

"Kelowna will be successful," said Thompson, "but we have to work together."

Thompson says dialogue must continue between the development community, city hall and city council. Without it, managing growth in the right way won't happen.

Inflation, higher interest rates, worker shortages and supply chain issues have all contributed to a slow down in both development and the cost of housing, both for purchase and rent.

But, that isn't stopping the influx of new residents who have, are and will be relocating to the region.

Growth is expected at about 2.6 per cent over the next 20 years, meaning an influx of an estimated 90,000 by 2040.

"I can't imagine demand slowing," said Pelletier.

"We are an emerging market. We need to get ready for the next wave."