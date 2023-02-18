New apartment hotel proposed for Lake Country

Photo: Contributed The site of the proposed new apartment hotel in Lake Country.

A 30-unit, four-storey apartment hotel is being proposed for an area of Lake Country that district planners say is currently in transition from single-family residential to a mix of tourist and mixed-use commercial, as well as multi-family developments.

The proposed apartment hotel is slated for a property at the corner of Woodsdale Road and Turtle Bay Court and would replace the existing single-family home on the 0.25 ha site.

“Many of the properties adjacent to the subject site are in various stages of re-development,” says a staff report to be presented to Lake Country district council on Feb. 21. “There are multi-family developments in process across the street on the south side of Woodsdale and proposals for increased residential or tourist commercial density on adjacent Turtle Bay Court properties.”

Farther east on Woodsdale Road, there are recent townhouse developments, with more townhouses and multi-family buildings currently at the proposal stage in the area. The proposed site is close to the lakeshore and near Lake Country’s major park, Beasley Park, as well as the Okanagan Rail Trail.

It is also adjacent to an RV park and amenities such as bus service, e-bike rentals, a convenience store and a gas station.

The staff report says the vision for the Woodsdale neighbourhood in the district's Official Community Plan is mid-range density and mixed-use urban with what it describes as "attractive" recreation and transportation amenities.

“Generally, the proposal is appropriate for the location and supports many of the targets and policies set by the district for development," says the staff report. "The proposal complies with the zoning requirements for density and site coverage. Providing sufficient parking spaces is the limiting factor of the site.”

The applicant’s development concept includes vehicle access and parking off Seymour Road and pedestrian accesses off Woodsdale Road and Turtle Bay Court.

If council supports the application it will proceed to a public hearing at an as-of-yet-undetermined date.

The applicant will also be required to seek a development permit and a development variance permit, for reduced parking, to authorize the development concept.