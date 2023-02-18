Local artist discovers beheaded bird along Kelowna shoreline

A Kelowna man recently found a sad sight along the shoreline in City Park.

Local artist Jaims Cox was walking along the shoreline Tuesday at City Park when he came across the headless body of a bird behind the washrooms.

"Who beheads a mudhen? I was beachcombing and I came across a dead bird, headless though, can't tell what kind and it did not have webbed feet, black in colour."

Cox says he was baffled by the find and decided to try and determine what type of bird it was. He now believes the bird is an American coot.

According to the BC Breeding Atlas, "the American coot is not particularly numerous as a breeding bird in British Columbia, reflected in the relatively low probability of observation."

Coots, often called mud hens, breed in pothole marshes and sloughs of southern Canada and as far north as Great Slave Lake. Unlike other duck-like birds, the coot does not have webbed feet and prefers to swim, dive and feed in open water as opposed to marsh thickets.

Cox has no idea how the bird lost its head but it is possible the bird ran into a predator in the park.

Whatever took the bird down was not interested in eating the bird. Folks in southern Louisiana call it poule d'eau, or “hen of the water,” and the bird is apparently quite tasty when properly cared for and prepared.