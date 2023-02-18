Huge redevelopment of Dilworth Shopping Centre moves ahead

Photo: Peterson Group

More than a dozen businesses within the Dilworth Shopping Centre will be looking for a new home after receiving notice their leases would be terminated later this year.

Castanet has learned notices have been sent requiring businesses vacate by July 31 to about 13 businesses west of Staples, including the Danish retailer Jysk, World Gym and others.

The notices were issued as owners prepare to redevelop that portion of the shopping centre.

The manager of Only Deals said they were originally supposed to be out by the end of March, but that was extended to July since other retailers just recently received their notice.

A few businesses have already closed or relocated.

The remainder will try and relocate during a time when the retail vacancy rate in the city has dropped significantly to 1.95 per cent.

Peterson Group, owners of the shopping centre, have plans to build 490 rental units as part of the overall redevelopment of that portion of the property.

Plans approved by city council in May of last year show a development which will include four six-storey buildings, underground parking and about 15,000 square feet of commercial space.

Once the units are is vacant it's expected to take about three months to demolish the site.

The redevelopment is expected to take place in two phases.

The first phase would including two buildings on the southwest portion of the property facing Highway 97.

The second phase, including the final two buildings, would front Baron Road.