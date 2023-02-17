Woman, 27, dies after being hit by semi in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say a 27-year-old has succumbed to injuries suffered when she was hit by a semi at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue Friday morning.

As a result of their investigation, RCMP say the woman was crossing northbound on foot against the crosswalk indicator when she was hit by the semi-trailer in the westbound HOV lane.

The woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The BC Coroner's office has taken over the investigation.

If you witnessed this incident and are in need of assistance, please contact the Central Okanagan RCMP Victim Services line at 250-470-6242.

If you have any dash camera video of this incident or have yet to speak with police, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-8978.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

According to DriveBC, the portion of Harvey Avenue around the intersection with Gordon Drive is now open to traffic.

The portion of the road travelling west from Burtch had been closed while RCMP investigators combed through the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian earlier in the morning.

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

RCMP have blocked off several streets as part of their investigation in the Friday morning crash involving a semi and a pedestrian at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Westbound lanes from Burtch to Ethel Street are closed as are northbound lanes from Laurier to Leon avenues.

Eastbound traffic along the highway are still open.

A privacy screen has been placed around the location of the collision while police investigate.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP are now asking motorists to avoid the area around Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Much of the intersection is closed while officer investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a semi.

Witnesses at the scene saw police evidence markers around what appeared to be blood on the south east portion of the intersection.

It's not known how long police will be at the scene.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

ORIGINAL 9:20 a.m.

Motorists should try and avoid the area around Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

The individual has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

It is believed the pedestrian was struck by a semi.

It's unclear as to the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.