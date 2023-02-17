Emergency crews are attending to pedestrian hit at Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Intersection of Harvey Ave. and Gordon Drive

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

RCMP have blocked off several streets as part of their investigation in the Friday morning crash involving a semi and a pedestrian at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Westbound lanes from Burtch to Ethel Street are closed as are northbound lanes from Laurier to Leon avenues.

Eastbound traffic along the highway are still open.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP are now asking motorists to avoid the area around Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Much of the intersection is closed while officer investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a semi.

Witnesses at the scene saw police evidence markers around what appeared to be blood on the south east portion of the intersection.

It's not known how long police will be at the scene.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

ORIGINAL 9:20 a.m.

Motorists should try and avoid the area around Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

The individual has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

It is believed the pedestrian was struck by a semi.

It's unclear as to the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.