Businesses urge City of Kelowna to improve safety, sanitation downtown

A Kelowna business is again calling on mayor and council to address public safety and sanitation issues downtown after a written letter to the city last month saw few results.

Trisha Kadla with the Nest offices on Pandosy Street says her day often starts with having to police seek help removing people sleeping in her doorway.

"Sometimes there’s people doing drugs outside my door … And the other side is that there’s usually urine and human feces in front of our door," she said.

Kadla has been working downtown for two years and has lost count of how many times she's felt unsafe walking alone.

“I’ve had so many dicey experiences downtown, I couldn’t even list them all to you. You know, I’ve been yelled at, I’ve been called horrible names just walking downtown. I’ve watched how homeless (people) have harassed seniors walking downtown," she continued.

"But I still continue to come down here and support downtown because I think it’s very important to support the businesses down here.”

Kadla says it’s heartbreaking to see the homeless population continue to grow in Kelowna.

“Compassion is a huge part, and honestly, I think the majority of citizens in Kelowna are very passionate. I think part of it obviously needs to be housing facilities, shelters, maybe work programs," said Kadla.

"Different things like that to try and help the homeless and people who are addicted to drugs. We are doing our best to be compassionate, you know, but we’re also trying to live and work and all those things.”

Public washrooms or porta-potties to prevent people from using alleyways in the area around the Interior Health Urban Outreach Centre have also been suggested by some.

In a statement to Castanet, Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas says city staff are outnumbered and sometimes unable to address needs immediately, so dedicated funding is a top priority right now. The city is also listening to suggestions from the public.

The statement says city staff, council and RCMP share resident's concerns stemming from the many complex issues facing the community.

"2023 preliminary budget proposed the introduction of an annual one per cent public safety levy indexed to the greater growth and inflation or one per cent of the previous years' taxation demand," the statement continued.

"The levy seeks to provide a dedicated and predictable ongoing funding source for one of our highest community priorities."

There's a plan in place to facilitate the hiring of six additional police officers and two senior bylaw officers, he added.

Earlier this month the city told Castanet about 70 per cent of a bylaw officer's day is dedicated towards the homeless population in some way.