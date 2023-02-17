Results of 2021 GEID election overturned by BC Supreme Court

Photo: City of Kelowna

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has recently overturned the 2021 election of the two Glenmore Ellison Improvement District trustees, after one of the losing candidates took the matter to court.

The dispute dates back to the April 2021 election for the GEID's two trustee positions. The improvement district oversees and controls the supply of water to GEID customers for domestic and irrigation purposes, and five trustees serve three-year terms on a staggered basis.

As of 2021, GEID trustees were paid a monthly salary of $425, in addition to $225 per meeting they attend. Trustees attend at least one meeting per month.

The election occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, the GEID postponed its annual general meeting until June 2021, after the election.

But according to the “1990 Letters Patent,” which governs the GEID, an election can only be held within one month after the meeting takes place.

“The annual general meeting is the primary opportunity for eligible voters to participate in a discussion about the GEID’s works and finances,” noted Justice Briana Hardwick in her decision, which was issued Monday.

“This discussion at the annual general meeting allows eligible votes to avail themselves of this information and consider it before an election.”

Prior to the April 2021 election, the previous GEID general meeting hadn't occurred for more than a year.

Ultimately, Horst Grams and Lee-Ann Tiede won the two positions, taking a total of 285 and 287 votes respectively. Tiede is also the current chair of the Central Okanagan School Board.

Robert Hrasko, one of the two losing candidates who garnered 200 votes, appealed the election result. Hrasko owns a five-acre property within the GEID and uses water for both domestic and irrigation purposes. He's also currently the chief administrative officer for the nearby Black Mountain Irrigation District.

Hrasko argued Dawn Williams had erred in her role as GEID administer by accepting absentee ballots on her own, with no further oversight. When the ballots were counted, Hrasko and Joe Petretta, the two losing candidates, received 179 and 190 in-person votes respectively, but only 21 mail-in ballots each.

Meanwhile, Grams received 143 live and 142 mail-in ballots, while Tiede received 146 live and 141 mail-in ballots. The mail-in ballots ultimately won the election for Grams and Tiede.

“[The absentee ballots] were under the complete and sole control of Ms. Williams, the CAO of the GEID, and literally their one and only actual employee. Our concern was they have an employee directly employed by the directors who is in sole custody of the votes that are going to decide who her employer is,” Hrasko's lawyer Jeff Frame told Castanet.

“You're left with no choice but to just literally trust this person because there is no other person who has eyes on or control over the ballot box ... she alone has complete control over the absentee votes and she had a vested interest in who won the election.”

Hrasko also raised concerns about the timing of the election, as it did not occur within 30 days of an annual general meeting as required.

In her ruling, Justice Hardwick agreed the timing of the election was “contrary to the Letters Patent” which governs the GEID. She concluded the issue was an “innocent irregularity,” although one that affected the result of the election.

While she recognized the pandemic caused “unprecedented” challenges with holding an in-person meeting at the time, she said there were other options available.

“There was most likely technology available that GEID could have utilized to conduct the 2021 GEID annual general meeting virtually instead of in-person,” Justice Hardwick wrote in her ruling.

“Virtual meetings present their own challenges, but many institutions successfully navigated those challenges including this Court, which conducted numerous virtual hearings during the pandemic.”

Justice Hardwick noted that during the trial, which was held last October, Williams was “clearly displeased by these proceedings,” and “her disdain was apparent on several occasions during cross-examination.”

But Justice Hardwick ruled that despite “irregularities” in the process largely caused by the pandemic, it was “clearly not a situation of intentional malfeasance or electoral tampering.”

As a result of the lack of a general meeting prior to the election, Justice Hardwick ordered the results of the election be overturned, and a new by-election will need to be held.

She didn't directly address Hrasko's concerns about the absentee ballots though, something Hrasko's lawyer Jeff Frame was disappointed by.

“I think it would have been a very interesting thing to have the courts wrestle with whether or not this passes the smell test,” Frame said.

“It doesn't necessarily mean anything went sideways, [but] the whole idea of an election is you're not supposed to have to trust anyone. There are supposed to be enough checks and balances that it's not possible for anyone to mess with it. It's not the question of did someone mess with it, it's really a question of was the system set up to allow someone to mess with it.”

It's not clear when the by-election will be held.