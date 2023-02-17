City of Kelowna, condo developer sued over project approval

Photo: Contributed

A controversial condo development just east of Knox Mountain has ended up in court.

A neighbour of a planned 218-unit condo development at 630 Boynton Place has filed a lawsuit naming the City of Kelowna, project developer Meridian Developments Inc. and landowner Knox Eminence Development Corp. in an effort to get its approval overturned.

In a petition to to the court filed Wednesday, Murray Porubanec claims the project is higher than the maximum height, and has shorter front yards, than what is allowed under the city’s zoning bylaw.

Porubanec launched a GoFundMe and raised $6,400 for the judicial review after the development was approved last summer.

Council voted 6-2 in favour of the project after a fiery three-and-a-half-hour meeting where the developer and planning staff were accused of trying to misrepresent the building’s size.

Things got nasty enough that councillors took the unusual step of chastizing some members of the public who spoke at that meeting.

"I was really taken back by these character assassinations and attacks that were made by some members of the public...that's wrong," said Coun. Charlie Hodge at the council meeting.

The 19-page lawsuit filed this week picks up similar arguments from the council meeting and alleges the city and developer are using an incorrect definition of building height to make the project fit within the zoning bylaw.

The development’s initial proposal placed the building at 19-metres tall, plans that were pulled after neighbourhood backlash, and resubmitted with a 13-metre height — a figure the lawsuit alleges was achieved with incorrect measurements.

The lawsuit also claims the development should have to meet a six-metre front yard requirement, but was approved with just 4.3 metres. Finally, the petition claims the zoning should only allow a three-storey building, not four.

The lawsuit claims city council either “misapprehended” evidence and approved the development permit “under the mistaken belief that the buildings depicted in the building drawings were in compliance with the zoning bylaw.”

Or alternatively, the lawsuit claims council “correctly understood this evidence and made an internally incoherent decision to issue a permit for construction of a development that could not lawfully be constructed.”

Porubanec, who lives about 50 metres from the development site, wants a court order having the development permit quashed.

Neither the city, developer or landowner have filed responses to the lawsuit in court. None of its allegations have been argued in court.

Meridian Developments was not immediately reachable. In an interview with Castanet after the project was approved in August 2022, Meridian spokesman Karl Miller addressed the organized opposition to the development and claims made at the fiery public meeting.

"I usually defend our reputation very vigorously when it's attacked," said Miller.

"I'm not going to get into the weeds of what was said that was untrue, false or misleading.

"All of this anger cannot be about a retaining wall no one can see, or the length of a building, it has to be about something else."

The development is now being marketed online at Eminence at Knox Mountain. The website says one-bedroom homes will be offered from the "mid $300s."